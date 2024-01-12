Ethan Mitchell has become the third Wigan Athletic youngster to be loaned out this month, to bolster the backline of AFC Fylde for the rest of the campaign.

Ethan Mitchell went away to Hungary with the Latics first-team squad last summer

The 21-year-old centre-back – who has skippered the Latics Development Squad this term – has joined Chris Beech’s Coasters on a short-term loan.

“I heard about the deal last week after playing a game for Wigan,” he said. “I like what Chris is trying to do.

"My time at Wigan has shaped me well, it’s really developed me well. I’d describe myself as aggressive, on the front foot, loud and passionate.”

Fylde head coach Beech added: “I’d personally like to thank Gregor Rioch for his support in helping us to complete the deal.

“He adds defensive capabilities and a winning mentality which is why he has represented Wigan’s Under-21s as skipper.”