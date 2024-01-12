Wigan Athletic boss responds to renewed Callum Lang transfer speculation

Shaun Maloney says Wigan Athletic have not been contacted by any other club regarding forward Callum Lang - and says he wants his vice-captain to remain at the DW for the rest of the season and beyond.

Lang, one of Maloney's Leadership Group, has been linked with a number of clubs in recent weeks, despite being a major player for Latics for the vast majority of this term.

However, that speculation intensified after he was dropped to the bench for Monday night's FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United, appearing only in stoppage-time for a brief cameo.

The 25-year-old was pictured after the final whistle sitting on his own on the pitch, with some fans drawing their own conclusions that it was his farewell in a Latics shirt.

Maloney, though, says that is not the case as far as he's aware.

"I didn't see that after the game...it was probably just a case of Callum being gutted at the result against United," the Latics boss said.

"I understand it would have been a difficult night for Callum, because he didn't get as many minutes as he would have liked, and obviously the result.

"In his position, Thelo (Aasgaard) was just having a very good game...Langy's been very good for us in lots of different ways since I've been here, he's my vice-captain.

"I really like Langy, I'll never, ever forget he played for us when he wasn't getting paid. I've got nothing bad to say about Langy whatsoever, and I'd love him to stay.

"I'm not looking for any of our players to go this month...the only thing would be if someone was to come to me and say they either need more minutes, or there was something out there that really suited them and their family more than here.

"In either of those cases, I would listen to what they had to say, but I want to keep the players I have here, if we could keep the majority of the squad I would be happy."

League One rivals Portsmouth and Derby County have been linked with the player, while Leam Richardson's recent arrival at Rotherham has led to others putting two and two together regarding the Millers.

When asked directly if there had been any advances, Maloney replied: "No, there's been nothing in terms of from other clubs, nothing whatsoever regarding Callum.

"And if you ask me again in a week or so, I hope Langy will still be here with us, fighting for a position in the team.

"We need him...with him, Thelo, Chris Sze really pushing in that No.10 position...with them all pushing each other, we know the squad will be looking good."

Lang, who came through the Academy ranks, has made 143 appearances for Latics, scoring 31 goals, including three in 29 outings this season.