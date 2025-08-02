Two-goal Fraser Murray celebrates getting off to a flyer with Joseph Hungbo

Two goals from Fraser Murray on debut and another from Jensen Weir ensured Wigan Athletci got off to a winning start in League One thanks to a 3-1 victory over Northampton Town at the Brick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, the scoreline hugely flattered the visitors, as Ryan Lowe’s side flew out of the blocks and could easily have won by five or six.

Murray opened the scoring on the half-hour mark with a clinical volley off Joseph Hungbo’s left-wing cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Cameron McGeehan had nodded against the outside of the post for the Cobblers, only a great save from Lee Burge prevented Murray’s superb free-kick finding the top corner of the net.

The second goal arrived two minutes before the break as Weir headed home from a Hungbo corner.

And only another fine save from Burge stopped Weir making it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.

Murray did add his second and Latics’ third within 15 seconds of the restart, and it seemed a matter of how many Latics would go on to score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Northampton showed great character and Michael Forbes headed one back with 20 minutes to go.

Indeed, Latics were indebted to Sam Tickle for denying Elliott List a second goal for the visitors, which really would have put a cat amongst the pigeons.

However, Latics finished well and Dara Costelloe and substitute Paul Mullin ought to have scored their first official goals for the club.

Costelloe somehow headed wide from a yard off substitute Isaac Mabaya’s cross, before Mullin fired straight at Burge when clean through.

Northampton came close again at the end, but Tickle was equal to a rasping drive from Tyrese Fornah.