Three-and-easy as Wigan Athletic kick off campaign in style by giving Northampton Town a shoeing
Indeed, the scoreline hugely flattered the visitors, as Ryan Lowe’s side flew out of the blocks and could easily have won by five or six.
Murray opened the scoring on the half-hour mark with a clinical volley off Joseph Hungbo’s left-wing cross.
After Cameron McGeehan had nodded against the outside of the post for the Cobblers, only a great save from Lee Burge prevented Murray’s superb free-kick finding the top corner of the net.
The second goal arrived two minutes before the break as Weir headed home from a Hungbo corner.
And only another fine save from Burge stopped Weir making it 3-0 on the stroke of half-time.
Murray did add his second and Latics’ third within 15 seconds of the restart, and it seemed a matter of how many Latics would go on to score.
However, Northampton showed great character and Michael Forbes headed one back with 20 minutes to go.
Indeed, Latics were indebted to Sam Tickle for denying Elliott List a second goal for the visitors, which really would have put a cat amongst the pigeons.
However, Latics finished well and Dara Costelloe and substitute Paul Mullin ought to have scored their first official goals for the club.
Costelloe somehow headed wide from a yard off substitute Isaac Mabaya’s cross, before Mullin fired straight at Burge when clean through.
Northampton came close again at the end, but Tickle was equal to a rasping drive from Tyrese Fornah.
