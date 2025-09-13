Fraser Murray gets airborne after notching Latics' third goal

Goals from Dara Costelloe, Matt Smith and Fraser Murray gave Wigan Athletic a thoroughly convincing 3-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers at the Brick Community Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The South Yorkshire side had arrived in Wigan in second place in League One, having continued the momentum that saw them win promotion from League Two last term.

But Latics flew out of the blocks and were two goals up inside 14 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Rovers goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala had been unable to deal with a Joseph Hungbo corner on 11 minutes, Dara Costelloe notched his first goal for Latics from all of a yard.

Three minutes later, Matt Smith was the coolest man inside the stadium as he sent the Rovers defence for a collective hot dog before passing the ball into the net from 12 yards.

Only a superb save from Lo-Tutala prevented Smith adding his second and Latics’ third with a brilliant left-foot volley.

Morgan Fox then saw a header tipped over the top as Latics ended the first half on a high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors almost pulled one back shortly after the restart when Glenn Middleton's corner was nodded just wide by Billy Sharp.

However, any hopes of a Doncaster revival were nipped in the bud when Fraser Murray added Wigan's third goal on 50 minutes from the edge of the penalty area.

Costelloe and Ryan Trevitt came close to adding further Wigan goals, with Doncaster hitting a post at the other end after a backpeddling Sam Tickle tipped the ball against his right-hand upright.