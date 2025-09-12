Ryan Lowe and Matt Peet catch up during the recent open training session at Robin Park

Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe will be attending Warriors' Super League clash against Castleford Tigers tonight.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's the first part of a 'Wigan Weekender', which sees Latics fans able to double-up and watch the rugby for half-price, with a reciprocal agreement in place for Doncaster Rovers' visit to the Brick Community Stadium on Saturday.

What Lowe won't be doing is musing about whether he missed a trick in chasing a career in rugby league rather than football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did play once at school," he says, with a rueful smile. "I was mates with these two big twins, 6 foot 2...absolute ****houses.

"One of them picked me up and bungled me off the grass and down onto the concrete...he's still my best mate to this day!

"That was the first and last time I played rugby. From then on it was football all the way."

It won't be the first time Lowe has taken in a rugby league game this season, having watched Matt Peet's side hammer Catalans Dragons back in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spent some time with Matt after the game, and I was like 'Well done mate, great that, well played'," said Lowe. "And he was like 'I'm glad you liked it'...they'd won, but he wasn't happy with the performance.

"To me, as a football manager, if we win, the performance doesn't really matter...because you can get back up there. No matter how you win, you find a way...you can play absolute crap, but you take the win.

"But to him, performances count as much as winning, because one leads to the other...to be the best and stay there, you have to do it every single week.

"We want to be that...hopefully in years to come when we're in a higher division, I want to be able to say that performances do matter as much as results."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two clubs have already held a joint training session this year, and Lowe feels there are plenty of areas for mutual benefit moving forward.

"I think they're very good with things like culture settings, and how they go about things, promoting from within the Academy, on and off the pitch," he said.

"And Matt is an incredible coach who has already won a lot of trophies with the club.

"We obviously did a joint open day last month, and so much of what both clubs are doing is merging into one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't think the relationship has been particularly good with previous regimes, but I'm all eyes and ears in terms of that kind of thing, I want to learn as much as I can.

"So while I've never been a massive rugby fan, when I look at what they are doing - and what Matt is doing - these are things I can learn from as a head coach.

"I've got one or two things up my sleeve that I would like to share with them, and vice versa, there's loads of scope to be picking up valuable tips.

"They're obviously very different sports, with different rules, but with things like culture, environment, leadership, both clubs can learn so much from each other."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe also feels the Warriors' 'winning mentality' is something Latics can look to bring back, after several years of instability - on and off the pitch.

"They're there to be knocked off their perch aren't they?" he added. "They might go on to win the League Leaders' Shield, but there's still a good chance they can go on and win the Grand Final.

"You only have to go in and watch the way they debrief games...they do so in front of all the trophies they've won, and everyone is looking at the trophies as they're doing it.

"There is a winning mentality there, and probably explains why they have been so successful over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Listen, Wigan Athletic have had that winning mentality in previous years, and that's what we're trying to bring back, and follow in the Warriors' footsteps.

"It's always going to be different, because they have been the best team in the competition, and will still feel they are the best team this year.

"We're obviously in a different league, but we want to be one of the best teams in our league, and try to mirror that, with that winning mentality. If we can do that, it bodes well for the town and the community as a whole."

Meanwhile, Peet has emphasised the openness of the working relationship between the Warriors and Latics as Wigan’s two professional sporting teams come together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re collaborating at every level now,” said Peet. “Whether it’s the academy, community foundations, the first-team or even the marketing, sponsorship and corporate department, which that ticketing initiative symbolises.

“Hopefully, fans from either one of the two clubs, or who prioritise one club or the other, can take their time out to support the other team, and it just has advantages for both clubs. For families and people in the local community, it gives them plenty to do over the weekend, which is great.”