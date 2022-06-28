Time to 'go for it', admits Wigan Athletic midfielder

The squad jetted out for Spain at the weekend for Campoamor, on the Costa Blanca.

And Naylor believes the hard work being done in the scorching sunshine will stand them in good stead ahead of their return to the Championship.

Tom Naylor

“It’s been really good," he said. "The resort has really nice facilities and the pitches are good.

"It’s always great to come away with the players and it’s good to be back getting ready for a new league.

“When you come away to a resort like this, you might as well just go for it.

"It’s all for a good cause, and hopefully, we can show that it’s paid off next season.

“It’s massive because you want to gain a head start on other teams and be the fittest team you can be.”

It's been virtually the same group of players that won the League One title last term, with only Gavin Massey, Kell Watts, Tom Bayliss and Glen Rea having moved on or returned to parent clubs.

That familiarity - albeit with a few signings expected before the window closes - will also hopefully help Latics hit the ground running when the matches start.

“We are an encouraging team and we have a great bunch of lads," added Naylor. "We are always encouraging everyone when we see each other doing well.

“It’s nice when you get encouraged by the lads and it spurs you on that little bit more.

“These trips are massive because you are with the team and staff every hour of every day!

"We got a great group here. Everyone has seen the morale we’ve got in our changing room and it just builds on it coming to a training camp like this.”