'Tougher challenge' ahead of Wigan Athletic, admits Max Power

The three-time League One title winner is over in Spain with the rest of his colleagues for the first week of pre-season training.

With the new campaign now only four-and-a-half weeks away, Power can't wait to get out there and prove Latics are back where they belong.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Max Power

“Promotion was great as we achieved what we set out to do," he said "But now we’re going into a tougher league and we want to be successful again.

"We've gone up a division and we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be tougher. But it’s a challenge we’re all looking forward to.

"This group of players came together quickly last season and that togetherness is there.

"This is a really good group with a lot of experienced lads who have had great careers and played at the top level

"Standards for us - and keeping the professionalism high - took us a long way last season and we’re going to need to do that again next season.

"We have to keep our standards high and push each other.

"Competition for places drove us massively last season and was a big part of our success.

"Everyone coming back looks really hungry to get into the starting XI at the beginning of the season.”

Power, who turns 29 three days before the season opener against Preston, is now one of the senior figures at the DW.

And he recognises the importance of getting in a good week's work on location before the pre-season friendlies begin next Tuesday at Bamber Bridge.

“As you get older, you realise how important pre-seasons are," he acknowledged. “A good pre-season can set you up nicely for the season, especially in the winter months when the games are coming thick and fast.

“I think it’s important that you hit the ground running, and the days of coming back to pre-season out of shape are long gone.

"The lads really look after themselves which allows you to get into football-based sessions relatively quickly.