Toby Sibbick cites 'Stephen Humphrys factor' after joining Wigan Athletic from Hearts

New-boy Toby Sibbick's ability to play anywhere along the backline makes him an invaluable acquisition for Wigan Athletic.

That's the verdict of Shaun Maloney, who swooped to land the 25-year-old from Scottish outfit Heart of Midlothian on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Toby to our football club," said Maloney. "Toby is a defender who can play in any central position within the back four and in any of the back three positions.

Toby Sibbick has become Latics' sixth signing of the summer

"I have admired Toby for a long time, and he’s impressed me with his journey in the EFL and Scottish Premiership so far.

"He is a very intelligent footballer who fits the profile we have been looking for. In possession, he has qualities and is an extremely aggressive defender.

"I am really looking forward to working closely with Toby, and I wish him the best of luck at our football club."

Londoner Sibbick spent two-and-half-years with the Edinburgh outfit, after previously spending time at AFC Wimbledon, Barnsley and a loan spell at Belgian side Oostende

"I am very happy to be here," said Sibbick, who made his international debut for Uganda earlier this year. "I am looking forward to the challenge and can't wait to get started.

"I spoke to the manager two weeks ago, and he made it clear he wanted me to come here, my agent told me they really wanted me here, and it’s ways nice to hear that.

"I feel like I've got different qualities, and I can't wait to get on the training pitch and get to know the lads.

"Growing up I remember Wigan being in the Premier League and winning the FA Cup, and I also played with Humps (Stephen Humphrys) when he was with Hearts on loan, and he had nothing but good things to say about the club.

"I spoke to him again when I heard of the interest and again he had nothing but good things to say about the club.”

He becomes Latics' sixth signing of the summer following loan duo Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool) and Michael Olakigbe (Brentford), Dion Rankine from Chelsea, Will Aimson from Exeter City and Tyrese Francois from Fulham.

"We are excited to sign a player of Toby's calibre," said Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch.

"We have admired his performances for Hearts in both the Scottish Premiership and Europa Conference League and are delighted he will bring his experience and qualities to Wigan Athletic."

Hearts head coach Steven Naismith said: “I had an honest conversation with Toby and told him that chances to play first-team football were going to be limited.

“That’s natural in football as your squad evolves over time, so it makes sense for him to move on.

“I’m happy that he’s got a move to a good club. Toby is an excellent professional and I’m sure he’ll do well at Wigan.

"I thank him, on behalf of everybody at the club, for all of his efforts at Hearts and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”