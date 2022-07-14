Trialist aiming to secure Wigan Athletic future

The 19-year-old is looking for a club after being released by Preston earlier this summer.
He ended last season on trial with Latics, and has also featured for the Under-23s this summer.
Rodwell-Grant's latest run-out at Hyde on Wednesday saw him claim a fine goal and an assist in Latics' 3-0 victory.
He's hoping that will have given boss Peter Murphy and Academy chief Gregor Rioch another nudge in the right direction.
Lancashire-born Rodwell-Grant, who joined Preston at the age of 11, has spent time on loan at Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Lancaster.
He came to the attention of Latics fans last summer with a well-taken goal in Preston's 3-2 pre-season defeat at the DW, ironically finishing off a through ball from future ‘Tic Tom Bayliss.
Also on the scoresheet at Hyde was Josh Stones, who recently joined the Under-23s set-up from non-league Guiseley, as well as another trialist.