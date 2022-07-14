Trialist aiming to secure Wigan Athletic future

Striker Joe Rodwell-Grant is giving himself every chance of earning a permanent contract with Wigan Athletic.

By Paul Kendrick
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 5:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th July 2022, 5:15 pm

The 19-year-old is looking for a club after being released by Preston earlier this summer.

'Sky's the limit' for Wigan Athletic starlet

He ended last season on trial with Latics, and has also featured for the Under-23s this summer.

Christopher Park, Wigan Athletic's training ground

Rodwell-Grant's latest run-out at Hyde on Wednesday saw him claim a fine goal and an assist in Latics' 3-0 victory.

He's hoping that will have given boss Peter Murphy and Academy chief Gregor Rioch another nudge in the right direction.

Lancashire-born Rodwell-Grant, who joined Preston at the age of 11, has spent time on loan at Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Lancaster.

He came to the attention of Latics fans last summer with a well-taken goal in Preston's 3-2 pre-season defeat at the DW, ironically finishing off a through ball from future ‘Tic Tom Bayliss.

Also on the scoresheet at Hyde was Josh Stones, who recently joined the Under-23s set-up from non-league Guiseley, as well as another trialist.

