Trialist aiming to secure Wigan Athletic future

The 19-year-old is looking for a club after being released by Preston earlier this summer.

He ended last season on trial with Latics, and has also featured for the Under-23s this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Park, Wigan Athletic's training ground

Rodwell-Grant's latest run-out at Hyde on Wednesday saw him claim a fine goal and an assist in Latics' 3-0 victory.

He's hoping that will have given boss Peter Murphy and Academy chief Gregor Rioch another nudge in the right direction.

Lancashire-born Rodwell-Grant, who joined Preston at the age of 11, has spent time on loan at Chorley, Bamber Bridge and Lancaster.

He came to the attention of Latics fans last summer with a well-taken goal in Preston's 3-2 pre-season defeat at the DW, ironically finishing off a through ball from future ‘Tic Tom Bayliss.