Wigan Athletic Women secure key appointment ahead of second season

Danielle Young gets used to her new surroundings at the Brick Community Stadium

Wigan Athletic fan Danielle Young could not hide her delight and pride after being named the manager of the women's team.

The 34-year-old from Worsley, who succeeds Emmerson Boyce in the hotseat, has vast experience in playing, coaching and managing within the women's football pyramid, most recently at tier five outfit Curzon Ashton.

“When the opportunity arose, it was something I had to apply for," she said. "I am a season ticket holder and a member of the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club, so the club means a lot to me.

"I already have that special connection with the club, and to be allowed to take the reins is a really proud moment. I’ve followed the progress of the women's team since the launch last season.

"What Emmerson Boyce and the staff did in such a short space of time was exceptional. I watched some of the games last year, and the following from the fans was brilliant.

"We aim to continue that - we want as many fans as possible to attend the games. The facility at Edge Hall Road will hopefully attract more fans - and also inspire the community.

"It will give young girls in the Wigan borough a place to come and watch competitive football and encourage them to believe that they can one day play for Wigan.

"We want to create an environment where the fans of Wigan Athletic are really on this journey with us. We are an ambitious football club, and the women’s team is no exception to what we’re trying to achieve.

"It’s a really exciting time for the women’s team - and hopefully we can have a successful season."

Young's journey in football began in 2005 at Manchester City Women, where she spent a decade before moving on to Everton and Preston North End.

She transitioned into management with tier three outfit AFC Fylde Women, combining playing with coaching in the FA Women's National League throughout her three years at Mill Farm, before moving to Curzon Ashton Women at the start of last year.

During her time with the Nashettes, the club overcame Fleetwood Town Ladies to become crowned as the Alliance Design & Print Plate champions.

“I am thrilled to have appointed Danielle," said Hayley Sherratt, head of women's operations. "She has a wealth of experience at an elite level - both as a player and manager.

"It’s absolutely brilliant that she’s a Wigan Athletic supporter because it gives that extra passion to the team. She will set an example and standard from the start, and I really feel like she will bring the best out of the team.

"It is a crucial appointment for us, and we spent a lot of time ensuring it was the right one for the next stage of our journey.

"We had such a successful season last term, and we’re hoping for more of the same over the next 12 months.

"We feel honoured to have Danielle on board, and I do not doubt that she will take us to further success.”

All of the existing coaching staff will be returning for the 2025/26 season.