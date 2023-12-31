Shaun Maloney will again ring the changes as Wigan Athletic aim to start 2024 in style at Barnsley.

Shaun Maloney has selection problems ahead of the New Year's Day trip to Barnsley

The Latics boss has THREE fresh major injury doubts ahead of the trip to Oakwell from the morale-boosting victory over Carlisle on Friday night.

Stephen Humphrys was forced off shortly after the restart after failing to run off a knock to his hip.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward later shared a picture of the bump on social media, with the caption 'hopefully this balloon in my hip goes down a bit soon'.

Defender Sean Clare had to go off after sustaining a bang to the head late on.

And midfielder Scott Smith - who was in the act of being substituted before Clare was fast-tracked off - is nursing a calf problem.

"I think there'll still be changes for Barnsley, there has to be," admitted Maloney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firstly, we've got a few doubts...Stephen came off with what looked to be a knock to his hip area. It's always when you stop that these things become worse, and I knew at half-time that if he didn't look great then he'd have to be changed quickly.

"He's a big talent when his mentality is what it was against Carlisle.

"Scotty Smith was struggling at the end as well - I had to put him almost left wing to protect him - and Sean Clare had a bang to the head.

"I've tried to rotate to retain a freshness - sometimes it's worked and sometimes it hasn't - but I thought the midfield benefitted from that against Carlisle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Liam Shaw was excellent in the open spaces, I was really impressed.

"But I also thought Scotty Smith was brilliant, I'm asking him to play under real pressure, receiving the ball, it's a hard position that No.6.

"We've tried to rotate the attacking options, but sometimes we've not had that option, I didn't think there was anything else we could do against Derby.

"But now we have Martial (Godo) back, we have Charlie (Wyke) back, we have Jordan (Jones) back and, all of a sudden, we're looking a bit stronger."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics are aiming to make amends for the 2-0 home defeat they suffered in the corresponding fixture back in August.

"I'm expecting a really tough game, I think they're going to be really aggressive," Maloney added. "I actually expected them to be aggressive in the first game at the DW, and they weren't, they paid us a lot of respect.

"But I think they'll come toe-to-toe this time, try to take the ball off us quickly, and it will be a very tough game.

"I really like what they can do, Barnsley...they can play if you give them time, but they'll also get the ball forward quickly and test you constantly.