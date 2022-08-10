Twist in Wigan Athletic's Egyptian 'chase'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahmed Sayed Zizo

But it appears, in both cases, the speculation is well wide of the mark.

Goalkeeper Gad has been mooted as a possible arrival for most of the summer, but Wigan Today was told from a very early stage it was nothing more than rumours originating in Epypt.

Gad's club, ENPPI, even went as far as claiming Latics had made an official bid this week - and fining the goalkeeper for speaking about the situation - according to a report on kingfut.com.

“We received an offer from Wigan, it’s the first one, but it doesn’t match our financial demands,” club officials are reported to have said.

“We will respond by stating our demands, and then we’ll see how it goes.”

However, Wigan Today sources have reiterated there is nothing doing.

It's a similar story regarding forward Zizo, currently regarded as the hottest property in Egyptian football.

The Zamalek man has 19 goals and 12 assists this term - leading the lead on both counts - leading to Egyptian TV presenter Hany Hathout crediting Latics with an interest.

“Zizo’s name was suggested to Wigan officials, they were told about the release clause,” Hathout told kingfut.com.

“They were told that they could pay less than what they have to pay for Mahmoud Gad’s services, and they are now watching the player.

“According to our sources, Wigan’s offer is not the only one for Zizo as he also has offers from Qatar and UAE.”

Again, though, Wigan Today sources say there is absolutely nothing in the story, and the ‘rumours’ are indeed only that.

Chairman Talal Al Hammad again reassured fans at the weekend there would be additions on the way.

Everton forward Nathan Broadhead on Tuesday became the second signing of the summer, joining on a season-long loan.

Right-back Ryan Nyambe is the only other new recruit, again on a one-year deal after leaving Blackburn Rovers.