Two-time former Wigan Athletic man is new manager of ambitious non-league outfit

Former Wigan Athletic man Alex Bruce has been named the new manager of non-league Macclesfield.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 30th Oct 2023, 18:33 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 18:33 GMT
The 38-year-old - who played for Latics in 2016-17 under Warren Joyce, and then re-joined under Paul Cook between 2017-19 - has been coaching at West Brom, having retired from playing three years ago.

Bruce - whose dad, Steve, had two spells as manager of Latics - will be assisted by his former Manchester United junior colleague Phil Bardsley.

Latics old-boy Alex Bruce is the new manager of Macclesfield
Completing the Old Trafford link, long-time United Academy manager Paul McGuinness will fill the role of head coach, with Dan Ternent - son of Stan - the new head of recruitment.

“We are delighted," said Macclesfield director of football Robbie Savage, another Red Devils old boy. “Looking at Alex, Paul, and Phil - and with my upbringing - the key values of coming through the system at Manchester United is a fundamental part of why we made these appointments.

“The ethos and the morals and the principles which we want to integrate into the football club are vital going forward.

"Alex with his coaching experience at West Brom dealing with first-team players and his ability to handle a squad.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Alex who has got all his badges, assisted by Phil Bardsley who recently finished playing in the Premier League at Burnley.

"His Premier League experience and willingness to improve players and be a part of the journey.

“Dan Ternent has worked at Hull City, Aston Villa, West Brom and was fundamental in bringing the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Andy Robertson and Harry Maguire to Hull.

“For Alex to have Paul McGuinness as his head coach provides a blend of youth and experience at Manchester United for over 20 years.

"For us to acquire the services of Paul McGuinness is a major coup for the football club, which inevitably for the benefit of our football club is amazing.

“To have the amount of knowledge that Alex, Paul, Phil, and Dan boast is a major incentive for any young footballer looking to develop, and we are delighted they are on board at Macclesfield Football Club.”

