Two-time Wigan Athletic League One title-winning star joins League Two outfit Salford City

Salford City have signed two-time Wigan Athletic League One title winner Jamie Jones from Midddlesbrough.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper left Latics last summer at the end of his contract, and has spent the last year in the north east, where he provided cover.

However, he's shown his desperation for first-team football by dropping two divisions - and a return to his native north west.

Jamie Jones won two League One title-winners' medals with Latics

“I had a year last year without playing as I was the third choice at Middlesbrough, sometimes stepping up to the bench," he said. "But I just love the game of football, I just want to go out there every Saturday and put performances out there to help the team, and I have missed that part of football, so it is going to be great to get that back.

“I have had a good career and I am proud of that career and I want to make it better, by joining Salford I am doing that, so it is going to be a great season for me, and a great season for the team, that's the main thing."

Jones, who played for Leyton Orient, Preston North End, Coventry City, Rochdale, Colchester United and Stevenage before joining Latics in 2017, has plenty of experience in League Two.

“I have played over 60 games in this league and it is a great league," he said. "And this football club is at a standstill at the moment in this division, and I am here to help change that.

“I think the ambition and the progression of the club is to keep going high, and the signings we’ve made already this window is proving that.

"I am ambitious and I know the club definitely is, so it is so appealing to come here and join at such an exciting time.

“I am really excited for the first game, it is always an exciting time when that comes about, but we need to make this place our own home, when people turn up here that they know they're in for a tough game and we’re going to provide that for the fans.”

Jones joins fellow Latics old-boys Curtis Tilt, Luke Garbutt, Conor McAleny, first-team coach Alex Bruce and Jonathan Jackson, who is Salford’s finance director.