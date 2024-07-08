Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ex-Wigan Athletic midfielder Lee Evans has joined Blackpool on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old former Wales international spent the second half of last season at Portsmouth, having been released by Ipswich in January following an injury nightmare.

"It's a really nice feeling," he said. "I'm delighted to be here and become a Blackpool player. It's an exciting challenge and speaking to Neil Critchley he sold that challenge to me to try to get out of this league.

Lee Evans will be back at Wigan next year - in the colours of Blackpool

"With the club just missing out on the play-offs last season it's had a chance to build and then kick on again this coming season which I am proud to be a part of."

Evans started his career at Newport County, and spent four years at Wolves before joining Latics, initially on loan, in the summer of 2017.

After being recalled by Wolves and sold to Sheffield United, Evans then returned to Wigan on a permanent deal in 2019.

Evans won two League One titles during his time at Wigan, leaving for Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021 after helping Latics pull off the greatest of Great Escapes with the club in administration