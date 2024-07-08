Wigan Athletic boss delivers recruitment update - 'Others might not agree...'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shaun Maloney admits he's had to be patient when it comes to Wigan Athletic's summer recruitment.

The Latics boss wanted to have 90 per cent of his squad in place when the players reported back for pre-season training a fortnight ago.

So far, he's added three players - loan duo Michael Olakibe (Brentford) and Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool), along with Dion Rankine from Chelsea - but has been frustrated in his attempts to bolster further.

Shaun Maloney was joined in Hungary with Lucas Danson and Gregor Rioch for recruitment meetings

Despite the opening pre-season friendly of the summer at Accrington on Saturday looming large, Maloney is remaining relaxed about the state of play.

"I understand the situation," he said. "I think at the end of last season the big push was to try to get 90 per cent of the squad in, just leaving one or two to come in during the last four weeks.

"But I do understand the situation, and I have empathy with that.

"It's certainly not been for the want of trying, I know Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and Stevie (Gormal, head of recruitment) are working really hard, and the ownership again have been brilliant, extremely supportive.

"We just have to keep pushing...pushing the players on the training ground, and pushing the staff to work on the squad.

"I know everyone is working as hard as they possibly can...I think I'm being patient, others might not agree..."

Maloney has spent the last week putting the squad through their paces at the Hungarian Training Centre.

They were joined by Lucas Danson - the son of owner, Mike, and a member of the board - to discuss the recruitment strategy.

"I really like our ownership group," added Maloney. "You look at some other clubs, and there's no right or wrong, but sometimes you hear very often from them, and very vocally.

"Ours do things very quietly, in a very humble way, constantly working hard for us.

"I'm really glad Lucas was able to make it out here, I know he's had a very busy schedule this summer, but it's been very important.

"We talk about recruitment, and that's why Lucas was here, we're constantly having meetings, and he's a big part of that.

"I know I speak about work ethic in terms of the players, but with the ownership group it's exactly the same thing.

"Building the club back from where it was hasn't been easy, but the hard work they put in has allowed us to get to where we are, have a stable season last year, and hopefully improve on that next year."

In addition to the new signings, Maloney has also been able to re-sign Jason Kerr, Callum McManaman and Harry McHugh to new deals.

However, the squad is still light on numbers after the loss of several first-team squad members including Ben Amos, Tom Pearce, Stephen Humphrys, Jordan Jones, Charlie Wyke and captain Josh Magennis.