Matty Corran (far left) is hoping to challenge Sam Tickle (second right) and Tom Watson (far right) next season

Academy goalkeeper Matty Corran has been challenged to 'push' Sam Tickle and Tom Watson for a first-team spot after signing a new deal with Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was out of contract at the end of this month, and therefore entitled to see what else was out there on the market.

However, he has elected to sign a new 12-month deal, with the option of a further year, which has pleased head coach Ryan Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's brilliant that Matty has decided to continue his journey with us at Wigan Athletic," said Lowe. "He will continue to push Sam and Tom in the goalkeeping department, alongside our new goalkeeping coach Tony Warner.

"As well as playing Under-21s football last season, Matty went out and gained experience at Marine, which added to his other experiences out on loan.

"He's a tall, physical lad, and it's great to have him with the group once again for the upcoming season. At just 20 years old, I'm looking forward to seeing how he develops moving forward."

Following several loan spells and impressive performances for the Under-21s, Corran will be looking to kick on again and follow his fellow Academy graduates into the senior set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm delighted to sign a new deal with the club ahead of the upcoming season and have the opportunity to continue my journey here," said Corran. "After signing my first professional contract in 2023, I have gone on to gain more experience at a senior level, which will stand me in good stead ahead of the upcoming season.

"It has been good for my development to also learn and develop alongside the other goalkeepers, whether that be out on loan, across the Academy or at first-team level, especially Sam and Tom, and I'm looking forward to learning more and hopefully pushing on further."

A former Tranmere Rovers junior, Corran joined Latics from Wirral Schoolboys in December 2018 as an Under-14, and immediately impressed with his strong distribution from the back and his ability to collect crosses in high-pressure situations.

That led to him being offered a scholarship following his time with the Under-16s, but he spent much of the following two-year period out on loan, testing his credentials with the likes of 1874 Northwich and Vauxhall Motors - whom he helped to the North West Counties Football League Premier Division in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two successful loan spells under his belt, Corran earned his first professional contract with Latics, which saw him go on to gain further experience with Marine AFC during 2024/25.

Corran follows in the footsteps of fellow Academy graduate Harry McHugh, who has already signed a new one-year deal – with the option of a further 12 months – with the club.

The young midfielder was also due to come off contract at the end of the month.

That leaves only Callum McManaman from the retained list whose future remains up in the air – although head coach Lowe does not foresee any problems on that score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've spoken to Cal, and I'm due to speak to him again shortly," said Lowe. "His role and responsibility will change a little bit, in terms of me wanting him to be on the frontline a little bit more, I want him to give me more headaches.

"When I came into the club, Cal wasn't fit enough to play in many games, and that was a conversation we had at the time.

"But what I have seen is that he's a great lad around the place, he's one of the best trainers I've seen for someone of his tender, young age, and his standards are very high.

"He sets the standards for others to follow, and I envisage Cal staying on and signing his contract, definitely...we've just been discussing one or two things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's been away with his missus and his kid but, when he gets back, I'm sure he'll be in to sign it, because he likes what I'm about, just as I like what he's about.

"He's Wigan through and through, and I don't see any problem with that at all."

Lowe also delivered a strong hint that McManaman is already being earmarked for a role when his playing days do wind down.

"When players come towards the end of their careers, I always try to help them, and I want to help them to form a different way," added the Liverpudlian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whether that's coaching, whether it's an ambassadorial-type role, whether it's leading by example with the first team, to the Under-21s, to the Under-18s, having that little link.

"When you've got someone of Cal's ilk, who's done what he's done in the game, it would be foolish not to want to keep that on.

"And bearing in mind, when I sat down with all the players at the end of the season, I asked them for three things...and one of his was 'big moments'.

"For me, I still think he can give this club some more big moments...that could be big moments in training, where most people can't see...big moments behind the scenes...where he can maybe help someone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm looking forward to working with Cal for another full season at least."

Despite the re-signings, it’s still expected to be another hectic summer of transfer activity at Wigan.

The squad needs bolstering following Scott Smith’s move to Barrow, and loan players Luke Chambers (Liverpool), Oliver Norburn (Blackpool), Owen Dale, Will Goodwin (both Oxford United) and Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest) bidding farewell.

Utility man Steven Sessegnon has also been placed on the transfer list.