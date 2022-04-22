Organisers announced the event which will showcase the best of football, fitness and music, providing families, fans and those that are yet to experience the sport with the opportunity to get involved in the unmissable tournament.

As the Women’s Euro draws closer, organisers are aiming to inspire more communities, particularly young people and families, to encourage them to get involved in the biggest European women’s sport event in history.

The family and community-focused roadshow will travel 800 miles, making 10 stops across 43 days, arriving at Wigan’s Mesnes Park on Saturday June 4.

Leigh Sports Village Stadium.

It will finish in London on July 2 – just a few days before the opening match at Old Trafford.

The schedule includes visiting each of the tournament’s nine host cities: Brighton & Hove, London, Manchester, Milton Keynes, Rotherham, Sheffield, Southampton, Trafford and Wigan and Leigh, where fans will be able to watch some of the best players in the world compete at a local stadium.

An additional 10th stop will be at Elland Road, Leeds ahead of England Women’s friendly against Netherlands on June 24.

Mesnes Park will host the roadshow

The free roadshow will offer visitors to Mesnes Park an introduction to football, with a chance to learn new football skills and tricks as well as try matchday presenting and interviewing in a special TV studio.

Featuring live music from local artists and a showpiece football pitch, alongside the opportunity to get a picture with the trophy itself, each event will provide a variety of fun for all the family.

Additionally, there will be lots of exciting opportunities to meet legends from the women’s game, take part in interactive challenges and find out more about getting involved in grassroots football, the tournament, and how to purchase tickets

The event, which is supported by the BBC, demonstrates the scale and importance of this summer’s event and is part of a wider drive to introduce new fans to the women’s game to create a lasting legacy for women’s football – a key focus for UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

Leigh Sports Village has been chosen as a host city for the 2021 Women's European Championship football tournament, Women's Euro 2022 England.

UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 tournament director, Chris Bryant said: “The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 Roadshow is a huge part of our commitment in ensuring that everyone can feel connected to this special tournament.

"As we head towards the opening match in Trafford, excitement across the country is growing, so it’s great to be able to provide an opportunity for communities to join each other in supporting their local area and celebrating the women’s game.

“We want to appeal to everyone, whether that be your regular football fan, or someone that has never given it a go before!

"Each roadshow event will offer a chance to learn about the tournament in a fun environment, whilst trying out a few different skills from playing to presenting and with live music thrown it, they promise to be a great free day out for all the family.”

Tickets are on sale now for fans to experience a history making tournament that aims to unite football and communities and amplify the growth of the women’s game.

You can purchase tickets at www.uefa.com/womenseuro/ticketing/.