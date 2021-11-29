Up to me to handle rough stuff - Wigan Athletic starlet
Wigan Athletic young gun Chris Sze insists he’s ready for senior football – and big defenders who want to ‘rough me up’!
The 17-year-old has burst on to the scene in recent weeks, scoring his first senior goal against Shrewsbury in the Papa John’s Trophy.
A hat-trick in the Under-23s against Sunderland last week was another nudge to Leam Richardson regarding his ability.
And he says he’s up to the challenge of facing opponents far bigger and much more experienced than he is.
“Against Shrewsbury, their two centre-halves were absolutely massive,” he said.
“I had to use my head to work around them, use what I have to my advantage. The gaffer was telling me not to stand in front of them, because that’s what they want.
“They’re trying to use their size and rough me up, and it’s up to me to handle that.”
Sze is the latest product of an Academy that continues to be worth its weight in gold.
“There’s an obvious pathway here at this club, which everyone can see,” he added.
“Thanks to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity so soon, and hopefully I can follow in the footsteps of people like (Callum) Langy, Thelo (Aasgaard), Kyle Joseph.
“Gregor (Rioch) has also been a massive support along the way, he’s someone we all look up to and learn so much from.
"All we can do is keep working as hard as we can, give it all in training, and be ready if the call comes.”
Get 20% off our sports subscription package and stay up to date with all the latest Wigan Athletic news with a year’s subscription to WiganToday for less than 9p a day. Use promo code TRANSFER20