Up to me to handle rough stuff - Wigan Athletic starlet

Chris Sze

The 17-year-old has burst on to the scene in recent weeks, scoring his first senior goal against Shrewsbury in the Papa John’s Trophy.

A hat-trick in the Under-23s against Sunderland last week was another nudge to Leam Richardson regarding his ability.

And he says he’s up to the challenge of facing opponents far bigger and much more experienced than he is.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Against Shrewsbury, their two centre-halves were absolutely massive,” he said.

“I had to use my head to work around them, use what I have to my advantage. The gaffer was telling me not to stand in front of them, because that’s what they want.

“They’re trying to use their size and rough me up, and it’s up to me to handle that.”

Sze is the latest product of an Academy that continues to be worth its weight in gold.

“There’s an obvious pathway here at this club, which everyone can see,” he added.

“Thanks to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity so soon, and hopefully I can follow in the footsteps of people like (Callum) Langy, Thelo (Aasgaard), Kyle Joseph.

“Gregor (Rioch) has also been a massive support along the way, he’s someone we all look up to and learn so much from.

"All we can do is keep working as hard as we can, give it all in training, and be ready if the call comes.”