Update on Wigan Athletic duo Callum Lang and Tendayi Darikwa

Leam Richardson has provided an update on Wigan Athletic duo Callum Lang and Tendayi Darikwa, who both missed Tuesday’s draw against West Brom.

By Paul Kendrick
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 12:15 pm

Darikwa was expected to miss the game after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder against Burnley at the weekend.

But Lang was a surprise omission when the team sheets were handed out.

Callum Lang in action against Preston

"Cal's had a scan on his knee on Monday and we're still waiting for the results on that," reported Richardson.

"I think it was from the bang he received when he was brought down for the penalty against Burnley.

"He managed to finish the game fine, but then you saw him walking around the training ground, he couldn't move properly.

"Fingers crossed he'll be all right."

The Latics chief also reported mixed news on skipper Darikwa.

"He's had a scan, it's not as bad as we first thought," added Richardson.

"It's still going to be a few weeks, and he's off now to see a surgeon.

"And once they get involved..."

