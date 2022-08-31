Update on Wigan Athletic duo Callum Lang and Tendayi Darikwa
Leam Richardson has provided an update on Wigan Athletic duo Callum Lang and Tendayi Darikwa, who both missed Tuesday’s draw against West Brom.
Darikwa was expected to miss the game after suffering a suspected dislocated shoulder against Burnley at the weekend.
But Lang was a surprise omission when the team sheets were handed out.
Most Popular
-
1
Update on Wigan Athletic duo Callum Lang and Tendayi Darikwa
-
2
Wigan Athletic boss reacts to West Brom draw
-
3
Steve Bruce salutes Wigan Athletic - past and present
-
4
Wigan Warriors name 21-man squad for Friday's game against Catalans Dragons
-
5
Wigan Athletic eyeing 'a couple more' incomings before deadline
"Cal's had a scan on his knee on Monday and we're still waiting for the results on that," reported Richardson.
"I think it was from the bang he received when he was brought down for the penalty against Burnley.
"He managed to finish the game fine, but then you saw him walking around the training ground, he couldn't move properly.
"Fingers crossed he'll be all right."
The Latics chief also reported mixed news on skipper Darikwa.
"He's had a scan, it's not as bad as we first thought," added Richardson.
"It's still going to be a few weeks, and he's off now to see a surgeon.
"And once they get involved..."