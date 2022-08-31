Wigan Athletic goal hero eyes 'right direction'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics were fired up from the off against the Baggies, despite the disappointment of shipping five goals against the Clarets three days earlier.

Magennis himself gave Latics the lead inside seven minutes, before a mistake by Tom Naylor allowed Karlan Grant to equalise midway through the first period.

Josh Magennis celebrates his goal against West Brom

Latics looked the side most likely to win it, with Charlie Wyke narrowly unable to get on the end of a teasing cross from fellow substitute Nathan Broadhead in the closing stages.

Magennis, though, insists it was very much a point gained.

“When we saw the fixtures, we knew coming into Burnley and West Brom at home that it was going to be a tough week," he said.

“Unfortunately the game on Saturday didn’t go how we planned, and it wasn’t a 5-1 game in terms of how we played.

“It’s all about how you bounce back and to bounce back against the calibre of team that West Brom are is a massive positive.

“We were pushing for the win and that’s a style and formation that we wanted to implement on West Brom.

"As long as we are moving in the right direction, it’s always a good day at the office.”

The Northern Ireland international showed great strength to literally run over Semi Ajayi to register his first goal of the campaign.

“I’m massively pleased," he added. “I've been working hard since we came back for pre-season about decision making in the final third, with the step up and challenges of the Championship.

“In the end, it was just a foot race and I managed to use my size and it thankfully went in the back of the net.

“I have been working hard behind the scenes with Beats (James Beattie) and the other strikers, and we have been really pushing each other.

"It’s good to see what you have been doing on the training pitch come into a match.

“It is always nice to score, and tonight was my night!"

Magennis also hailed the comeback of Wyke, who was making his first appearance at the DW since last November.