Shaun Maloney acknowledged there was more than one reason why Wigan Athletic suffered a shock home defeat to League One's bottom club Burton Albion.

Despite going ahead through talisman Thelo Aasgaard just after the half-hour mark, Latics paid a high price for shipping two desperately poor goals to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (34) and Rumarn Burrell (59).

At the other end, only Dale Taylor's late effort which hit a post saw Latics really trouble the visiting goal.

Dale Taylor hits the woodwork for Latics in the final quarter

Leaving Maloney - who made six changes to the side that won at Stevenage on Saturday - with plenty to ponder.

"I said a few things to the players in the dressing room, and obviously I have to look at myself as well...did I pick the right team?" said Maloney.

"But I didn't feel we defended our box anywhere near good enough...their first goal was really, really disappointing.

"The amount of players we had in the box was positive, but their positions just weren't right.

"It just shouldn't happen. The player that gets the first contact for them, I think there's four players - three of our back four - around him.

"We work very hard on that, and we got that badly wrong...really, really wrong...and also with the ball...I just felt we lost our way a bit.

"The way Burton set up, it's really tough to play through them. Sometimes you can play one pass to break them down, other times it's six or seven, maybe 10.

"I think we lost our way a little bit and, when we started to force things a bit, we left ourselves too open on the counter attack."

The result means Latics have picked up only a dozen points from their 12 home games played so far – with only Burton having a worse record.

“I have to reflect on this,” added Maloney. ”I need to get something right with the home support.

“The support they’ve given the club since I’ve been here has been incredible. We’ve had two amazing results on the road, and our away form is really strong.

“I need to get it better here. There are lots of things within it because, at the moment, we have to make it harder to play here. We have to change parts of our performance at home."

Latics took the lead just after the half-hour mark as Taylor’s glorious pass released Aasgaard, who controlled and finished superbly with his left foot.

However, Burton levelled within two minutes as Sam Tickle saved superbly from Burrell, only for Bodvarsson to convert the rebound.

Latics were indebted to Will Aimson for making a superb block at the beginning of the second period when JJ McKiernan cut inside Jason Kerr and shaped to shoot from an inviting position.

But the respite was only temporary, as Burton scored what proved to be the winner just before the hour mark.

Again it came from the right-hand side of the Wigan defence, as Charlie Webster and Owen Dodgson supplied Burrell, who rifled past a hopelessly exposed Tickle.

Latics rallied as substitute Silko Thomas crossed for Taylor to hit the post with a clever effort.

The rebound fell to Jon Mellish, but he couldn’t mark his full debut in fairytale fashion, as his shot was blocked at the expense of a corner.