Luke Robinson believes Latics should never have been involved in a relegation battle

Luke Robinson admits Wigan Athletic's continuous toil through the season has not 'sat right' with him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics can secure their League One safety over the long weekend, as they travel to rock-bottom Shrewsbury Town on Good Friday before hosting mid-table Rotherham United on Easter Monday.

But Robinson does not feel maintaining their status in the third tier would necessarily mean cause for celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was probably a few weeks ago when we were talking about needing points to be safe, and it didn't really sit right with me," he said.

"Not because...we can't change where we are, we are there because of the results...but it never felt we should be anyway near the bottom.

"If you just look at some of the top teams we've played...both games against Wrexham, we should have won at home and we were the better team in the away game.

"Wycombe as well, away from home we set up not to lose, which we didn't, and in the home game...we conceded to a set-piece, and even their manager said he couldn't understand where we were in the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's also games like Shrewsbury at home, when we should have been out of sight, and then conceded two goals at the end to drop two points.

"I know people will say there's no good having the better of a game if you're not going to win, but our performances have been better than the results have suggested.

"So often, those fine margins, we've just fallen on the wrong side of, and the next step is to make sure we fall on the right side of them."

Anything other than a Shrewsbury victory on Friday - coupled with results elsewhere going their way - would see them relegated to League Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Robinson says Latics will be equally motivated to get their own house in order as quickly as possible.

"100 per cent, we're just looking to win both games and get it sorted as soon as possible," he added. "If we can win the first one at Shrewsbury, that would give us a lot of confidence going into Rotherham on Easter Monday. But it's no good talking about it like we are now, we have to make sure we go and do it on the pitch."