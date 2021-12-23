We were faced with 'impossible' job - Wigan Athletic boss

Leam Richardson

Latics reluctantly had to ask for the Crewe game to be postponed due to several Covid cases 'and other injuries' within the squad.

The club initially tested their players and staff in the days following last Saturday’s win at Oxford, when early positive tests were identified.

Unfortunately, further cases were detected as the week progressed and, with further injuries in the squad, they requested a postponement.

The move has left thousands of fans on both sides - including a sell-out away allocation - disappointed at losing their festive fix of football.

Richardson, though, says the club was left with absolutely no alternative.

"We've got various cases, which is obviously a private matter for those concerned and the club, as well as a few injuries," said the Latics manager.

"We had been preparing since Oxford, but we had some cases quite early in the week.

"That said, we were still determined to play, we know how big the Boxing Day game is for the fans.

"It really was the last decision we wanted to make, all the way until today, when we were still preparing.

"We had another couple go down this morning (Thursday), and it became impossible to fulfil the fixture.

"When you can't fill a bench, and you can't afford the competition and the opposition the respect and integrity they deserve, these decisions come.

"We've been following the protocol set by the government and the EFL, we're very lucky here that the medical staff here have been very stringent in what they do."

The postponement means another fixture Latics have to fit into their already crammed diary for 2022.

And Richardson is hopeful Wednesday's scheduled visit of Fleetwood doesn't go the same way.

"We're still hoping to play against Fleetwood," he added. "Quite a few of the cases were picked up at the beginning of the week, so we're hopeful on that score.

"The last thing we need is to have to rearrange another fixture, so we'll be doing everything we can to keep that on."