Latics are fighting to remain in the Championship, knowing only a victory against the Lions will give them any chance of avoiding the drop.

"We've always felt the season would go down to the last day, and that's certainly the way we're approaching it and hoping for," said the Latics striker, who was impressive on his return to the side in the victory at Stoke in midweek.

Josh Magennis made a huge contribution to the midweek victory at Stoke

"At this stage of the season, every game we're playing is a 'must-win', and we're not the only club in that situation.

"To get the three points at Stoke was absolutely massive, and the most pleasing thing is how dominant we were in the game, and it was a deserved three points.

"It's all about results at this stage of the season, but to produce a performance like that gives us extra confidence for the last three games.

"I've had to wait for my opportunity, and when it comes along, you have to make sure you're ready to take it."

And Magennis knows exactly what's on the way against a play-off-chasing Lions side, whose reputation always precedes them.

"Regardless of how much or how little you know about Millwall, one thing you do know is their DNA," he added.

"They're fantastically technically gifted footballers but, first and foremost, Gary Rowett has them ready for battle every single week.

"That's something you have to match, as a minimum, before you can even think about playing.

"If we show up with any complacency because of the win in midweek, or take anything for granted, you know what this league is like, it'll give you a big slap in the face.

"We're looking forward to the battle, and the pressure of the game, but we're at home and it's one we're all looking forward to.

"There'll be a few bruises after the game, but this is the kind of game I relish.