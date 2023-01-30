West Brom defender cites McArthur factor after completing Wigan Athletic move

The 32-year-old has joined on loan for the rest of the campaign, subject to EFL approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having spent eight years as a team-mate at Crystal Palace of James McArthur – Maloney’s long-time colleague at Wigan and Scotland – Kelly says a move to the DW didn’t need much selling.

Martin Kelly has joined Latics from West Brom for the rest of the season

“I’m really close to James, who used to be here and was part of the FA Cup-winning side,” he said.

"I know the standards that are set at this club, and it’s all about myself coming on board and using my attributes to help the team every Saturday and Tuesday.

“When I first came onto the playing scene, Wigan were always in the Premier League with a really good side.

“I understand the position that the club is in, and I will try my hardest to help the team as much as I can.

"I’m happy for the opportunity (to come here), and I have still got a lot to offer.

“I started training today, and the lads are focused (on the task at hand). If we all stick together and try our best, we’ve got every chance of staying up."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After coming through the ranks at Liverpool, Kelly made 62 appearances for the Reds and was even part of England’s UEFA Euro 2012 squad.

He joined Crystal Palace in 2014, and made 148 appearances for the Eagles before moving to West Brom last summer.

Kelly has made seven appearances for the Baggies this term.

“I’m buzzing to come to a team like Wigan Athletic, who are going to give me an opportunity to play games,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Wigan fans can expect me to always give my all, and be a leader out there for the lads.

"I want to try and keep us all fully focused, and be bang at it during every match.”