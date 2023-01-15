The Ireland international celebrated turning 30 last week with his 10th goal of the campaign to rescue a point at Cardiff.

Although Latics remain bottom of the Championship, they at least ended a four-game losing sequence in the league - with the last three of those finishing 4-1.

Will Keane celebrates his last-gasp leveller at Cardiff in front of the away end

The rot was stopped last weekend with a fighting 1-1 draw in the FA Cup at Luton.

And ahead of a busy week which sees them host Hatters in both the FA Cup replay in midweek and then the league on Saturday, Keane says the long-awaited maiden win under their new manager is within touching distance.

"We took a lot of encouragement from last week (against Luton) and wanted to build on that," he said.

"We looked solid at the back at Cardiff, and I thought we were unlucky to not get that clean sheet, but we dug in.

"We have to take this point now, and use it to keep pushing forward and chasing that first win.

"We’ve faced plenty of adversity in the past, and we’re a tight bunch.

"We can see what the manager wants, and we know we’re close to the first win.

"We just have to keep pushing and I’m sure it’ll come."

Latics will feel they more than warranted Keane's last-gasp leveller on Saturday, another deadly finish after substitute Ashley Fletcher had headed Max Power’s cross into his path.

"The lads kept fighting right until the death ,” Keane added. "And it was nice to get in there and put it in the back of the net

"I had a couple of efforts and I kept telling myself to keep getting in there and hopefully another would come along.

"I kept getting in there, especially when we made the subs, who I thought all made a great impact.

"I knew if we had balls coming into the box, they would occupy defenders as Josh (Magennis) and Fletch are great in the air.