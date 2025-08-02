Nick Powell (centre) chews the fat with former Latics colleague Callum McManaman (left) and Morgan Fox (right), with whom he played at Stoke

A surprise – and very familiar – face in the crowd for Wigan Athletic’s season-opening League One fixture against Northampton Town was former fan favourite Nick Powell.

The 31-year-old is currently a Stockport County player although, with their round one game against Bolton Wanderers having been moved to tomorrow, he found himself with a rare Saturday ‘off’.

As new Latics signing Morgan Fox was being presented to the crowd during the half-time interval, attention soon switched to the back of the directors box, where Powell was seen chewing the fat with former colleague Callum McManaman.

The duo were then joined by Fox – who was a team-mate of Powell’s at Stoke City – with Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch then stopping for a chat on his way back to his seat for the second half.

Predictably, fans spent much of the second half speculating on social media about whether Powell was in line for a THRD spell with Latics.

He previously played under Owen Coyle and Uwe Rosler while on loan from Manchester United in the 2013/14 campaign, before being brought back by Gary Caldwell on a permanent basis in the summer of 2016.

Powell helped Latics win the League One title under Paul Cook in 2017/18 before leaving for Stoke in the summer of 2019.

But with his time at current club Stockport seemingly up – as revealed by manager Dave Challinor last week – is a return to the Tics on the cards?

Latics boss Ryan Lowe initially play a straight bat to the question during his post-match press conference.

"I don't really think it's fair to ask me that question, because he's not my player,” said Lowe. "I know Nick, he's a great kid and he's been a great player.

"But he's not my player to be speaking about."

When asked to confirm whether he was ‘killing’ the suggestion, Lowe laughed: "I think Nick Powell must be on a lotta lotta money, so I'm not really killing anything!

"Look, I honestly didn't even know he was here today, to be honest with you, and I know him well enough.

"But if he wants to come here and watch his beloved Wigan Athletic, then fair play to him."

Powell has 12 months remaining on his contract at Edgeley Park – but he’s not been given a squad number for the new campaign.

Speaking last week on BBC Radio Manchester’s ‘Total Sport’ show, County boss Challinor had confirmed Powell’s days at the club were over.

"It was agreed with all parties at the beginning of the summer that Nick would be moving on,” he said.

"As soon as last season finished, we had that conversation, and I suppose that's where things remain.

"There's not been a resolution to that at present, but all parties are working hard for that to be the case. That's the position where everyone is at the moment."

Across both spells with Latics, Powell scored 41 goals in 140 appearances for the club.

His place in Latics folklore is already assured, having scored the club’s first ever goal in European competition – with a brace in the 3-1 Europa League victory against NK Maribor in October, 2013.