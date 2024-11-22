What Wigan Athletic boss ‘ordered’ of Sam Tickle during international break!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam Tickle was ordered to use the international break recharging his batteries in the Lake District to ensure he's ready to help kickstart Wigan Athletic's campaign at Barnsley this weekend!

The young goalkeeper was a surprise omission from the England Under-21 squad for their latest round of fixtures, despite being named Latics player of the month for October.

And Latics boss Shaun Maloney seized the opportunity to prescribe a few days without football after a whirlwind last 18 months for club and country.

"I had to tell him to take the time off," said Maloney. "It's been relentless for him since the beginning of last season, and he took his family away for a few days, and hopefully got the downtime he needed.

"He's been in unbelievable form again this season, and I was really disappointed he didn't get called up for the England Under-21 squad.

"But the positive side of that is he gets a rare chance for a rest, and recharge those batteries.

"I think they went to the Lake District...I know his parents like to travel in the UK...I believe he took the whole family with him.

"The only thing I told him was to just switch off and enjoy some time for the family, because we all need that from time to time.

"And it wasn't just him...Baba (Adeeko) had been away in September and October with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s, and it was the same with him, and his partner and young baby.

"The only stipulation was that it wasn't just them, it was family as well, so it was a proper break."