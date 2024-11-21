Wigan Athletic boss on challenge of facing 'best player in division' at Barnsley
They'll be coming up against former Latics striker Stephen Humphrys...who Maloney believes was 'the best player in League One' for half of last season, and 'unplayable' on his day.
Humphrys faces Latics for the first time this weekend after leaving in the summer at the end of his contract...a move neither player nor manager wanted to happen.
"His departure was a real shame, I loved working with Stephen," said the Latics boss. "I know the last few months here were really difficult for him, because he wanted to stay.
"From my point of view, so did I, but the finances wouldn't allow it. That's life as a manager...I have a budget, and I have to stick to it.
"When I came back into the club, it wasn't the most positive noise around him, mainly from previous staff. But in terms of what he did for me, and the team and the club...for what he gave me, from day one, I loved working with him.
"He did brilliantly for me on the pitch...he scored three goals against our biggest rivals...he scored another big goal at York that led to the FA Cup tie against Manchester United.
"So I've got nothing but positive things to say about him, and his family...he's quite a deep boy and I know what happened affected him."
The 27-year-old has scored in each of Barnsley's last two games, doubling his tally for the season, and Maloney knows how much of a threat he'll pose on the day.
"We study our opponents quite a lot, but Humphrys is quite a difficult one, he's so hard to defend against...he can go left and right, incredibly powerful and fast," the Scott added.
"On his day, which he was for a time last year, in my opinion he was the best player in the league...that first three or four months of the season.
"What he did - along with (Charlie) Wyke, (Josh) Magennis, (Jordan) Jones - was a big part of why we stayed up...and it's only now I realise how big a task that was, with the points deduction.
"On his day he's absolutely unplayable...hopefully he doesn't have one of those days this weekend."
