Whatmough aiming to right Wigan Athletic wrong

Latics have the luxury of a fortnight off before returning for a gruelling nine-game April schedule that will decide their fate.

Standing a point behind leaders Rotherham and three ahead of third-placed MK Dons - with two games in hand on both - Latics' fate is very much in their own hands.

Jack Whatmough

And Whatmough, who moved north from Portsmouth last summer, has called for one final push to right the wrongs of recent times.

"I've enjoyed every minute of this season, and there's potentially a massive reward at the end of it if we keep doing what we're doing," he said.

"There's still a lot of games to be played, and we know where we are at and what we need to do.

"We've got a lot of experience throughout the playing squad and the management team, which will hopefully guide us through.

"If we do the right things on and off the pitch, we will be in a good place.

"The club was put in a position that they shouldn't have been in.

"And we - as players, staff and fans - want the club to get back to the league they deserve to be in.

"It's what we as players want to achieve, and the owners have backed us and been behind us since game one.

"We really want to give something back to everyone who has supported us.