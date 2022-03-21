Wigan Athletic star makes successful return

The 28-year-old midfielder hasn’t been seen since limping off with a torn thigh muscle against Shrewsbury on December 8.

Even that was only his second appearance back from a six-week lay-off with a different injury.

Jordan Cousins made a successful return to action after three months out

Boss Leam Richardson feared Cousins might miss the rest of the campaign.

But after responded favourably to treatment, he played more than three-quarters of the 3-1 victory over Millwall at Christopher Park before being substituted as planned.

And he’s hoping to force his way back into Richardson’s plans for the promotion run-in.

“I’ve been working hard throughout the injury and it’s good to be back out there,” Cousins said.

"It was a bit of an emotional moment for me today, because people didn’t think I would play again this season.

"Hopefully I can now help and contribute to the first team."

Latics have a fortnight’s break before returning to action against Bolton on April 2, which gives Cousins extra time to prove his fitness.

Chris Sze netted twice for a strong Latics side also featuring first-teamers Tom Pearce, Tom Bayliss and Jamie McGrath.

The young striker opened the scoring on three minutes and then restored the lead eight minutes after the restart, after Millwall had levelled just before the midway point in the first half.