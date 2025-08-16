Christian Saydee has soon established himself as a fans' favourite at Wigan

Christian Saydee admitted he felt like a Premier League legend when preparing to meet the cross that led to his first goal for Wigan Athletic in the victory over Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old nodded home the opener against Posh that set Latics on the way to their third win out of four in all competitions so far.

After joining from Portsmouth this summer, Saydee has quickly become a fans' favourite at the Brick Community Stadium due to his all-action style.

And he could not hide his delight after getting off the mark so soon after his arrival.

"It feels so good to get going, I'm so happy," he said. "At my last club (Portsmouth), I wasn't really playing as a '9'.

"When I was at Shrewsbury (on loan), it probably took me the same amount of time, three or four games, to score my first goal, and I'm happy to be up and running.

"To have come so early in the game, it was obviously a lot of pressure being taken off my shoulders, so that was really nice."

Saydee's goal was laid on by Fraser Murray, who also sent over the corner that led to skipper Jason Kerr nodding home the second goal.

"Me and Fraser are really close, we're always talking, and he was the one who scored two goals in the opening game (against Northampton)," added Saydee.

"This time, he played the cross over, and I'm happy it came from him.

"I felt like (Didier) Drogba in there, so...yeah!

"Fraser and Joe (Hungbo) are capable of delivering some great crosses out wide so as a striker that's all you can ask for."

Saydee – who has scored 15 goals in 141 career appearances, having also played for Burton Albion, Weymouth and Bournemouth – did stop short of telling Latics fans how many goals they can expect to see from him this term.

When asked had he set himself a target, he smiled: "I have set myself a target, but I feel like I don't want to make that public at the moment. I'll tell you when I get there!”