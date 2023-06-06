But the 21-year-old soft drinks entrepreneur believes he's the man to take on the baton from ownership group Phoenix 2021 Limited.

So what do we know about someone who could potentially become the next Latics boss?

Wigan Athletic fans are waiting to hear who the club's new owner will be

Well, for starters, he was born in Gravesend, Kent in 2002, to a family of British Indians.

Described as being an 'entrepreneur', a 'businessman', and an 'investor', Johal is now based in Solihull, West Midlands - the birthplace of Will Grigg.

Interestingly, the chairman of local club Solihull Moors is Darryl Eales, who is also a shareholder in Lenagan Investments, the company which controls ownership of Wigan Warriors.

But there is not thought to be any link between Johal and rugby league in terms of his interest in Latics.

Johal is said to have worked in construction with his father from the age of 12, before establishing his own company at the age of 15

He has been chairman of private equity company Sarb capital - which was founded by his father - since 2022.

Johal's also director and founder of Vitanic Limited, and launched the Vitanic Group in 2019, which produces a non-alcoholic cocktail.

Although documents on Companies House show no obvious signs of significant wealth, his net worth has been estimated elsewhere at between $25-50million.

That, however, has also been called into question, with a couple of respected Twitter accounts, how shall we say, 'unconvinced' of the credibility of his claims.

He does appear to have a taste for the high life, with publicly available information showing that he splashed out more than £60,000 on a personalised number plate, which would go

nicely on his vehicle of choice - a Rolls Royce.

All that financial talk, of course, will have formed part of the discussions the EFL have been holding with Phoenix 2021 Limited to ascertain how credible the buyer they have found is.

And it's not the first time Johal has come on to the radar of the governing body.

He had an offer accepted to buy Morecambe at the beginning of the year - reportedly twice as much as the next best offer on the table.

However, despite having no disqualifying conditions, he is still waiting for EFL approval via the Owners and Directors Test - the so-called 'fit and proper person test'.

The burden is on the buyer to prove they are worthy rather than the EFL to prove they're not, and the delay of several months will have alarm bells ringing in some quarters.

In the meantime, the effect on Morecambe has been massively negative.

With the board seemingly unwilling to move on to other options - including local boxing champion Tyson Fury - the club was relegated back to League Two, and are in limbo while the situation continues.

Johal, who was reportedly seen at the DW Stadium on Monday by an eagle-eyed fan, has another bizarre Latics link.

According to the internet, his favourite footballer is Reece James, who spent a season on loan from Chelsea in 2018-19.