Gary O'Neil has suddenly shot to favouritism in the Latics manager market

Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O’Neil shot from nowhere to become the even-money favourite to replace Shaun Maloney as Wigan Athletic manager – but all is not perhaps as it seems.

The 41-year-old was a Premier League gaffer until just before Christmas, before being sacked by the West Midlands outfit.

And after being linked with a number of vacant roles – including Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers – he has come out of nowhere to lead the Latics manager market.

This probably had a lot to do with a photograph surfacing on social media on Friday afternoon of O’Neil standing on a platform at Wigan North Western train station.

And Wigan Today sources have confirmed there was a conflicting reason why he was there.

O’Neil was in town to visit Robin Park – but to meet with and chew the fat with Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet.

While here, O’Neil watched the squad train ahead of Sunday’s Super League visit of Huddersfield Giants.

He is the latest big name from the football world to do likewise, to see how Peet’s Warriors have become the dominant force in the sport at the moment.

On the flip side, Peet remains open to learning from other sports, and is a regular visitor to other clubs in search of picking up any little edge that will keep his side on top.

There have been several frontrunners already since Maloney was surprisingly relieved of his duties on Sunday morning, hours after the 2-1 home defeat by Reading.

Ex-Preston chief Ryan Lowe has spent most time as the favourite, and he is still a 7/4 shot, with several names with notable Latics ties also joining him at the top of the market.

Leam Richardson and Gary Caldwell have been obvious shouts, along with former Latics forward Paul Warne – who was recently sacked by Championship outfit Derby County.

Interim boss Glenn Whelan is currently 6/1.