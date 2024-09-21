Why it's now 'impossible to leave out' James Carragher - Wigan Athletic boss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

James Carragher's 'personality and attitude' during the off-season helped to ensure it's been 'impossible to leave him out' of the Wigan Athletic starting XI.

So says boss Shaun Maloney, who waxed lyrical about the 21-year-old defender after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.

Carragher has now made four league appearances in a row at right-back after being handed his debut against Crawley last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Carragher has made the right-back position his own this season

Having initially taken advantage of injuries to others to get his chance, Carragher is absolutely in the team on merit after four solid games.

So much so that fit-again Scotland full-back Calvin Ramsay - on loan from Liverpool - is having to remain content with the bench.

"I've been really pleased with Carra's development," enthused Maloney. "I'd love to take all the credit for it, but the boy came back for the first day of pre-season with the right personality and attitude.

"Physically, you could see he'd worked really hard, and it just became impossible to leave him out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously he's not a natural right-back, although he did play there in the Under-18s, but he's so competitive.

"He's doing well, but my advice to him would be 'don't drop your levels'. Because Calvin Ramsay's fighting hard for that position as well, and he's a talent.

"But I'm really pleased with Carra...really pleased with him."

Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie, joined the Latics Academy in 2017 from the Anfield club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After captaining the Latics Under-18s to the national title in 2021, he spent time out on loan at National League side Oldham Athletic in 2022-23 and Scottish outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle last term.