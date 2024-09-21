Why it's now 'impossible to leave out' James Carragher - Wigan Athletic boss
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
So says boss Shaun Maloney, who waxed lyrical about the 21-year-old defender after Saturday's 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.
Carragher has now made four league appearances in a row at right-back after being handed his debut against Crawley last month.
Having initially taken advantage of injuries to others to get his chance, Carragher is absolutely in the team on merit after four solid games.
So much so that fit-again Scotland full-back Calvin Ramsay - on loan from Liverpool - is having to remain content with the bench.
"I've been really pleased with Carra's development," enthused Maloney. "I'd love to take all the credit for it, but the boy came back for the first day of pre-season with the right personality and attitude.
"Physically, you could see he'd worked really hard, and it just became impossible to leave him out.
"Obviously he's not a natural right-back, although he did play there in the Under-18s, but he's so competitive.
"He's doing well, but my advice to him would be 'don't drop your levels'. Because Calvin Ramsay's fighting hard for that position as well, and he's a talent.
"But I'm really pleased with Carra...really pleased with him."
Carragher, son of Liverpool legend Jamie, joined the Latics Academy in 2017 from the Anfield club.
After captaining the Latics Under-18s to the national title in 2021, he spent time out on loan at National League side Oldham Athletic in 2022-23 and Scottish outfit Inverness Caledonian Thistle last term.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.