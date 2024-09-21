Wigan Athletic chief singles out duo for special praise after Lincoln City draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Shaun Maloney insists there's 'still loads to come' from his Wigan Athletic side after drawing 0-0 at play-off chasing Lincoln City.

On the back of last weekend's 4-0 romp at Bristol Rovers, Latics recorded a second clean sheet in a row, and almost came away with all three points, only for Thelo Aasgaard's second-half header to come back off a post.

Nevertheless, Maloney was satisfied with the performance and the result, with his new-look side still finding their feet.

Shaun Maloney was keen to take the positives from Latics' 0-0 draw at Lincoln

"We obviously had lots of possession but we didn't have too many clear-cut chances," said Maloney. "They defended very well and made it difficult for us.

"They are one of the best teams in the league without the ball, they allow you to build up, then take you into certain areas and win it back and hurt you.

"They're also very good at set-plays, I'd say they are the best in the league, and it's just a different way to win a game.

"But we're slowly but surely getting better, and there's still loads to come, it feels like we're only at the beginning of a journey with this group."

Maloney saved special praise for wingers Silko Thomas and Dion Rankine, who impressed the manager at both ends of the park.

"I love what Silko did defensively, I thought he was outstanding, and Dion was the same," added the Scot.

"It's really difficult for the wingers because of what I'm asking them to do, they're having to defend as well as attack.

"That means they won't be able to play 40-50 games a season, which is why we're going to need Michael (Olakigbe) back fit, and Cal (McManaman) at his very best, and Jonny Smith...we've got some real talent in wide areas."

An unchanged Latics side took the game to Lincoln from the off, with a lovely ball in from Aasgaard finding Joe Hugill, who couldn't get his shot on target.

Luke Chambers then got into a good position down the left, and his cross was just behind Hugill, with Rankine drilling the ball back across goal before it was cleared.

With five minutes to go to the break, brilliant work from Rankine saw him glide past three defenders, only for his shot to be blocked.

Sam Tickle had to wait until the start of the second half before having his first meaningful touch, pushing away an Adam Jackson's header which didn't look like it was on target anyway.

McManaman and Dale Taylor took over from Rankine and Hugill, before a crazy 60 seconds saw the deadlock almost broken at either end.

First, James Carragher's cross was headed against the woodwork by Aasgaard.

The ball went straight up the other end, and Tickle had to claw away a dangerous cross with Lincoln attackers waiting in the middle.

Scott Smith, Calvin Ramsay and Baba Adeeko - for Aasgaard, Carragher and Jensen Weir - added fresh legs in the final quarter.

But it was the Imps who almost grabbed a last-gasp winner, with Latics indebted to Will Aimson for denying Jack Moylan with a tremendous block at full stretch.