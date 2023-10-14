Why Josh Stones is hammering on the first-team door, according to Wigan Athletic boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And with more performances such as his second-half EFL Trophy cameo in midweek against Fleetwood, the Latics says he will 'have to play' in the starting XI.

"I have to say Josh turned the game in terms of without the ball, the energy he had," said the Latics boss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Stones is hammering on the Latics first-team door, according to boss Shaun Maloney

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we're going to be a really high-pressing team, you need that burst of energy and speed on that first wave of pressure.

"He did that...with him on the pitch, you can go so high press, so aggressive.

"The best teams in this league, and the leagues above, you have to defend with 11 players.

"If you don't then you'll get hurt in certain areas.

"And we've found in certain games, we can defend well for periods of time, but if one or two players who don't run at the same speed without the ball as they do with it, you're not a functioning team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh does that, and I expect the same from all of the players."

Maloney turned down several loan bids from other clubs to take Stones this season, believing he was capable of making an impact at Wigan.

And despite having top scorer Charlie Wyke and club captain Josh Magennis ahead of him in the pecking order, Stones is certainly in his manager's immediate thoughts.

"Charlie (Wyke) started the season incredibly well, and Josh (Magennis) has also had big impacts off the bench, scoring at Blackpool, and his performances at Burton and Stevenage were very good," said Maloney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But Stones has that different profile, he's got that power and strength but he's also got the speed to go in behind.

"I spoke to Josh as he came off the field on Tuesday, and I told him he has to keep pushing for more and more.

"Look, I love Charlie Wyke and I love Josh Magennis, and I love what they give me.

"But performances like Stones produced on Tuesday will dictate how often he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've seen some of the other younger players in a similar position to him...Sam Tickle, Charlie Hughes, I've gone all in with.

"If you can perform at a certain level, you have to play."

Maloney also opened up on the personality behind the young star.

"He's actually a really infectious character, he's a great boy to work with," the Scot added.

"He works extremely hard in training, very popular with the other players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it's really there for him to go and get his career kickstarted at a senior level.

"Tuesday was a big performance from him, but he needs to go again, and again."

The 19-year-old striker – who joined Latics from non-league Guiseley in the summer of 2022 – has scored in both of his senior games to date.