Why Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney was at Wigan Athletic's Championship clash against Hull City on Monday!
Former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney was a surprise visitor at the DW Stadium on Monday as Wigan Athletic took on Hull City.
The 37-year-old is now based over in the United States, where he manages DC United.
But with the new MLS campaign only starting next month, he has been back in his native north west over the festive season.
And he opted to detour to the DW to support his former Derby colleague Liam Rosenior, who became Hull manager in November.
Rosenior was Rooney's assistant at Pride Park last term, and started this season in interim charge before being replaced by ex-Latics man Paul Warne in September.
Sat next to Rooney was Alex Bruce, who spent two short spells with Latics under Warren Joyce and then Paul Cook.
At least Rooney had better luck getting a ticket than his old United team-mate Roy Keane, who was once famously turned away as he was not on the club's database.