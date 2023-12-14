Why Sam Tickle is looking for a five-star Wigan Athletic performance this weekend

Goalkeeper Sam Tickle is hoping for a five-star performance from the Wigan Athletic backline at Port Vale this weekend.

Young England goalkeeper Sam Tickle is looking for a fifth clean sheet on the spin this weekend

Latics head for Burslem having picked up clean sheets in each of their last four matches.

The last time they made it to five was four seasons ago, before the agony of administration - and when Covid was still in its infancy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't even know about that, but it's something else to aim for," said Tickle, when asked about the milestone in touching distance.

"The goalie coach said before the last game we were going for nine in 13, but five in a row would be a nice number.

"At the start of the season, we perhaps weren't as good defensively as we are now.

"We seem to have sorted that out now, it's something that just comes with playing together and getting that game time, and hopefully we can keep it going."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics are looking to maintain an impressive sequence of results at Vale Park, which has seen them pick up 18 points from their last nine fixtures since the second international break in October.

"I think we're second in the division over that period of time," acknowledged boss Shaun Maloney whose side have had the luxury of a week on the training ground after being held to a goalless draw at home by Lincoln last weekend.

"Bolton have picked up one more point, I think, so it's something we're very proud of, and looking to keep going.

"We’ve been on a very good run, but I felt the performance levels probably dropped a little bit against Lincoln. I want to see the same levels that we’ve had recently, and we’ll need it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Port Vale have had some difficult results recently, and it’s surprised me they’ve had that. They are a good side, and if you give them time to play, they will play.