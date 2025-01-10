Scott Smith will be hoping to keep Latics on the Wembley trail this weekend

Scott Smith has even fonder memories than most of Wigan Athletic's FA Cup victory of 2013.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old midfielder was in Year 7 at Hawkley Hall High School when he travelled south to watch his hometown club enjoy their greatest day.

With the hero of that day - man of the match Callum McManaman - now a team-mate, Smith is living the dream as a lifelong Latics supporter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And looking ahead to this weekend's FA Cup third-round trip to Mansfield Town, the tough-tackling Latics midfielder admits his first big memory as a football fan will always be his most favourite.

"My memories of the FA Cup obviously start with the big one, back in 2013, when we won it," he said. "I would have been 12, I'd just started high school, when you start to become aware of what's going on around you.

"The year after as well, with the run in the Europa League, those were my first real memories of watching the team. We still have a joke looking back...obviously Cal Mac is back here as a player, I was in the stands watching him...and now we're close mates.

"Over the years we've spoken about it, and I know he still finds it a bit weird...he says it makes him feel old, but he's part of history at this football club and that’s something to be proud of."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Smith and his family, there was added reason to celebrate Ben Watson's late, late winner against Manchester City at Wembley.

"I remember there was a very long coach trip down, and I actually went with my brother's football team, and my dad," he said. "We stopped at a service station a couple of hours down the motorway, and I remember I had my face painted!

"There was also a sweepstake on the coach, for the time of the first goal, and my brother had the last minute, and ended up winning! So he got some money out of it as well, an unbelievable day. I remember a lad at the stadium after the goal went in...I won't say his name, but he was crying...which showed how much emotion there was around."