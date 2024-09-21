Why Shaun Maloney performed a U-turn to bring Glenn Whelan to Wigan Athletic
The Latics was rocked earlier this week by the departure of first-team coach Tom Huddlestone to League One big-spenders Birmingham City.
Huddlestone had only been with Latics a matter of weeks, having joined as a replacement for Stephen Crainey, who departed for Bolton Wanderers the day before pre-season training commenced.
Maloney admitted on Wednesday he would be taking his time regarding a replacement for Huddlestone, to ensure he got the right man in.
However, less than 72 hours later, Whelan was confirmed as Latics' newest recruit - and was on the bench for Saturday's 0-0 draw at Lincoln City.
After the game, Maloney explained his thought process.
"I initially thought that I wanted to wait and speak to as many people as I could before finding the right person," he said. "But Glenn came up pretty early in those discussions, and I didn't want to wait...because the lads need stability in the coaching department.
"We haven't had much of that since we came back for pre-season, so I'm really happy to get Glenn in. He's a brilliant guy, who I didn't know before hiring him...I'd played against him and I knew he was incredibly talented.
"The last two days have been all about getting to know each other, and he's brought energy into the camp."
Whelan, who enjoyed a decorated 22-year playing career, made over 200 Premier League appearances with Stoke City and Aston Villa, and figured 91 times for the Republic of Ireland national side.
After coming through the ranks at Manchester City, Dublin-born Whelan twice spent time out on loan with Bury and – either side of his top-flight career – also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Heart of Midlothian, Fleetwood Town, Wythenshaw Amateurs and Bristol Rovers.
He went on to coach with Rovers and also at international level with Ireland at both Under-16 and senior level.
Whelan joins assistant manager Max Rogers, goalkeeping guru Andy Lonergan and fellow first-team coach Shadab Iftikhar on Maloney’s backroom staff.
"I feel absolutely honoured to have joined Wigan Athletic," said Whelan. "It’s a fantastic football club, and the existing project is really exciting and something I cannot wait to be a part of.
“I would like to thank Shaun Maloney for providing me with the opportunity to continue my coaching career with the club.
"His coaching philosophies align with my own, and I am hoping I can use my experiences - both as a player and a coach - to help the players as much as I can.”
Maloney added: “Glenn will be a brilliant addition to our backroom team, and I am delighted to have him on board.
“He has had some excellent experiences as both a player and a coach, including coaching the Republic of Ireland national team.
“I am really looking forward to working with Glenn, and I’m positive his arrival will be beneficial for the players and the club’s long-term plans."
