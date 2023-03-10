Why 'that day' won't be spoken about when Wigan Athletic travel to Burnley

Kompany was the beaten Manchester City captain on Latics' greatest ever day a decade ago, when Maloney sent over the corner that led to THAT goal from Ben Watson.

Maloney's recent spell on the Belgium coaching staff under Roberto Martinez adds extra spice to Saturday's game.

Shaun Maloney will have fond memories of the 2013 FA Cup final

"I worked with Vinny for a few years," said Maloney. "He's a great guy, a great player, and he's done a brilliant job there."

Not that he's expecting a trip down Memory Lane.

"Look, Wembey was obviously a great day for our club, and everyone here speaks about it a lot," Maloney acknowledged.

"But on the opposite side, I know it was a very difficult day for Vinny and Manchester City.

"It was a day I never spoke about when we worked together, and I don't see that changing this weekend."

Latics have more than nostalgia to worry about, with a six-point gap to Championship safety to close with only 11 matches to go.

They couldn't face a more difficult task, against a Burnley side who are 17 points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough - and who won 5-1 in the corresponding fixture at the DW in August.

Latics certainly can't afford a repeat of the midweek setback at West Brom, when they took more than an hour to show anything resembling attacking play.

"Similar to West Brom, it'll be a big challenge for us, but we have to go with what we showed in the second half there," admitted the Latics boss.

"I'll prepare the team to try to win the game, like I did in midweek.

"But we have to make sure, from the first minute to the last, we gave what we gave in the second half at West Brom.

"If we can do that, then I can ask no more of the players."