Callum Lang in action for :Latics at Huddersfield in his last full season at the club

Wigan Athletic have very good reason to be keeping an eye on the situation surrounding Callum Lang at Portsmouth, as Preston North End continue to be linked with a big-money swoop.

The 26-year-old, who came through the Latics Academy, moved to Portsmouth in January 2024 for a fee reported to be in the region of £400,000.

Lang's form at Fratton Park - which saw him help Pompey win the League One title at the end of that season, and consolidate in the Championship last term - has seen his value increase markedly.

Indeed, North End were reported to have tabled a £2million bid for his services at the weekend.

With Latics holding a decent sell-on from the sale of Lang, they would stand to benefit hugely if he were to return to the north west,

Pompey boss John Mousinho has yet to comment on the reports.

And Lang didn't feature in Saturday's friendly against Crawley Town - although that was put down to a minor hamstring injury.

However, chief executive Andy Cullen has responded to the speculation, in an interview with our sister paper, The News.

"There is going to be speculation about players coming in and players going out," he said. "However, we are never going to comment on players because it doesn’t help us, regardless of whether it’s true or not.

"As you start to build up a really talented pool of players, which we believe we are doing at the moment with a number of different individuals - with Callum obviously one of them - then we’re always going to get rumours, conjecture and so-called interest."

Lang, who recently got married to his long-term partner in the Lake District, has 12 months remaining on his Portsmouth contract.

Pompey hold an option to extend that by a further year.

Lang gave an interview to The News during the club’s recent pre-season training camp in Slovakia where he revealed his happiness at life on the south coast – and his desire to even extend his current contract.

"I’m really settled, the missus is back down with the dogs and we are enjoying it,” he said. “It’s a nice little dog walk down Southsea and we are always out for a coffee and food.

"We have two Frenchies. My missus is enjoying it and I’m enjoying it down here. Hopefully I will be down here for a long time.

"There’s a year left on my contract, so hopefully that can be something which gets started at some point. I do enjoy it down here. There have been no conversations about that yet, I’ll just see how that goes.

"I’m enjoying it here, so I think it (the contract) will be an easy conversation if it ever comes about. For now, I am just concentrating on my football and I’m enjoying it.”

Lang scored 31 goals in 143 appearances for Latics – and picked up a League One title winners' medal in 2021/22 - after joining at the age of 14 following his release by Liverpool.