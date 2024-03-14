Why Wigan Athletic boss is looking for third time lucky - and survival clincher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scot has already faced the Seasiders twice in his time as Latics boss, losing 1-0 at Bloomfield Road at the end of last term and 2-1 on the Fylde coast at the start of this season.

Maloney's demeanour in both post-match interviews were as downbeat as at any other time of his reign - giving him added motivation to pick up a positive result this weekend.

Josh Magennis levels for Latics at Blackpool earlier in the season, before the home side forced a late winner

"I've only ever faced Blackpool away, I've had two big disappointments at their place," he said. "The one at the end of last season, I knew we had to win something like four out of the last five to stay up, and I definitely regretted how I spoke in the media afterwards, I was too emotional.

"And it actually had nothing to do with my players or my staff...it was all to do with what was going on in the background, which obviously everyone became aware of.

"The one earlier this season, we went all out to try to get an equaliser - similar to Leyton Orient the other week - and then if you do score, you have to work out how to defend with so many attacking players on the field.

"We conceded very late on, and I was less emotional after the game...it still hurt of course, but it was another low moment of my time here...although there have been worse, mainly off the pitch.

"Both games have taught me to be more stable after games...sometimes I'm good at that, other times, not so good."

Three points would have added significance - given it would take Latics to 50 points - the tally Maloney believes would be good enough for safety.

"If we could finish in the top half of this league, considering where we started," he added.

"But we're not there yet, I still want one more win to feel like we're absolutely safe.