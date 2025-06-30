Why Wigan Athletic new-boy is aiming to be perfect '9' - not '10'!

Christian Saydee gets used to his new surroundings at Christopher Park

Christian Saydee has signalled his intention to lead from the front at Wigan Athletic - and ‘show the world’ he's a No.9.

The 23-year-old is one of three attacking incomings already this summer, joining on a three-year deal from Championship outfit Portsmouth.

Dara Costelloe and Paul Mullin have also arrived from Burnley and Wrexham respectively, to bolster a side that was the lowest scorers in League One last season.

Despite playing much of his football at Portsmouth in the No.10 position, Saydee - who has been handed the No.9 shirt at WIgan - is determined to play a central role in Ryan Lowe's new-look set-up.

"Hopefully I can show the world I can score goals, and I’m not just a passionate number10 who wants to cause the opposition trouble," he said.

"I’m coming to Wigan as a striker, to play as a nine - and I have the number nine shirt as well. There are times I played as a 10 at Pompey, but I still think I’m a centre-forward.

"Obviously I may not have shown that over the last two years at Fratton Park but I feel that, if I am given the chance to play as a nine, I can show everyone what I can do.

"I back myself to succeed. The gaffer at Wigan was a striker as well and I’m sure he can teach me a few of his tricks so I can rack up some goals."

Saydee also explained that his positioning at Pompey came about by luck rather than judgement.

"I actually went to Pompey as a nine, then we played Crawley in my first pre-season here and I was moved to the 10 because Kas (Yengi) was playing as well," he added.

"I did well there and stayed around the position ever since. Kas scored a hat-trick that game, so you can understand it!

"But I played as a nine when I was young, it’s a position I’ve always enjoyed, and, while it’s always good to play in two positions, growing up all I’ve ever wanted to do is score goals.

"As a 10 you drop a bit more - but I want to be the person scoring."

Saydee, who scored seven goals in 73 appearances for Portsmouth, lifted the lid on his discussions with boss John Mousinho that paved the way for his exit.

"The gaffer was a big part of me leaving," he added in ‘The News’. "I went to him more of a friend for advice rather than a manager - and he advised me.

"At that point I needed to play more games. We talked and he made me realise. That was a big moment for me. He was pleased I could possibly go out and get minutes somewhere else, but, at the same time, said he still wanted me around. However, he was never going to stand in my way if I wanted to get more matches elsewhere.

"That was a big thing. Most managers would go and screw you over, but he was open enough to allow me to go out and experience something else. He wanted to keep me, if I was still around it would be nice, but he wasn’t going to stand in my way - and I thank him for that.”