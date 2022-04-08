Why Wigan Athletic 'owe' Lincoln City

Latics led in both meetings last term, only to go down 2-1.

The Imps continued their dominance with victory by the same score at the DW earlier this season - meaning Latics have a score to settle this weekend.

Leam Richardson

"I thought we were excellent against them twice last year, and didn't get what we deserved," insisted Richardson.

"Fair play they were good value for the result here at the beginning of the season, they came here and won.

"But listen, it'll be a completely different game on Saturday, a very competitive game, and our full attention has now turned to this, and making sure we're fully rejuvenated.

Latics go into the game having regained top spot in League One for the first time since January, but Richardson says the mindset remains the same.

"The mindset doesn't change, nothing changes," he said.

"It remains one game at a time, and the next game always being the most important one.

"We shouldn't be tempted to look past Lincoln, not shall we be doing that.

"If we can keep our habits strong and maintain the good behaviours we've shown, and keep working as hard as we have been, one game at a time, fingers crossed we'll get to here we want to be."

He's also warned his side against the danger of facing a side with seemingly nothing to play for.

"They'll be tough opponents, they always are," he added.

"Accrington played Cheltenham on Saturday, and it ended 4-4...Bolton here at the weekend, they had nothing to lose, they were almost playing 4-1-5 at the end.

"You've got to respect every single team you play, and be aware of what they might bring.

"Michael (Appleton) is obviously doing a good job there, they've got some good players and they'll provide a stern test for us."

Latics will again be back by a bumper away following well into four figures.

"I think a huge reason why our away form has been so good is seeing that wall of blue when we come out before the game," Richardson added.