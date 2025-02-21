Why Wigan Athletic's forwards need to step up to help loan
Taylor scored his seventh goal of the season in the 1-1 draw at Crawley Town in midweek.
Counting his assists, that means he's now been involved in exactly half of Latics' goals in League One this term - more than any other player in the EFL.
With top scorer Thelo Aasgaard having been sold to Luton Town last month, and January signing Will Goodwin ruled out until April with a quad problem, there'a a danger Latics could become over-reliant on the lon-loan Nottingham Forest striker.
However, on-loan Oxford United winger Dale says now's the time for others to put their hands up.
"As a forward player, I wouldn't just put the onus on scoring goals on Dale as the centre-forward," he said. "There's obviously two wingers and a '10' playing behind him in the system we have, plus the others in the team.
"I definitely want to get involved a lot more, I've only been here three games but I'm hoping to get off the mark as quickly as I can. But you also look at the set-pieces we have - and we spoke about this after the Crawley game - we need to be better throughout the team at those.
"On any given night, the amount of set-pieces and chances we created, you'd expect to score more than one goal, and we all need to help Dale and not just rely on him. He's great for us in terms of work rate and the way he holds the ball up and brings people into play. We know he will score goals, but we also need to chip in at the same time so it's not just on him."
Along with fellow winger Joseph Hungbo and 'No.10' Ronan Darcy, Dale was part of a trio of January signings supporting lone striker Taylor at Crawley.
"It's all about building relationships, speaking to him all the time on the training ground, and working out when and where he wants the ball," added Dale. "He's been great so far, he scored a goal on Tuesday and he could easily have had a couple more.
"He was unfortunate with the offsides, but that's Dale, he's trying to gamble in the box to get himself an extra yard. On another night, he's a yard on both times and he comes off with a hat-trick, and you wouldn't want to change that aspect of his game."
