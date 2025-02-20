Shaun Maloney has lifted the lid on why Josh Robinson has yet to make his mark at Wigan Athletic.

The 20-year-old defender was Latics' first signing of the January transfer window - on the morning of New Year's Day - on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Arsenal.

However, aside from a couple of appearances on the bench for the first team, when he hasn't made it onto the field, Robinson has yet to appear in blue and white.

Josh Robinson has yet to kick a ball for Latics at first-team level

He did impress for the Under-21s in midweek, though, and Maloney confirmed it's only a matter of time before he breaks through to the senior picture.

"Josh is a really interesting one," said the Latics boss. "I was really pleased to get him in last month, having seen him live a couple of times.

"For Josh, it's been such a big step for him, not just moving clubs but also moving north from London, it's almost needed a mini pre-season. We've found his condition...he's just not ready to play yet.

"I know what a talented player he is, and I've been very happy with his application and his attitude. He knows that start - and it will come soon - is on the way, whether it comes in the next couple of weeks, I don't know.

"When he's physically right, I know what a very good player he will be for this club."

Robinson, who has represented England at youth level, featured three times for Arsenal in the Vertu Trophy at the beginning of the season, scoring in their victory at Leyton Orient, and was named in the squad for the Champions League match against PSG in October.