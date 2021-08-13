Why Wigan Athletic's return to DW Stadium will be a "milestone"

Boss Leam Richardson

Latics welcome back fans for the first time since the pandemic began for tomorrow's DW Stadium clash with Rotherham.

And for the loyal supporters, that time away has been even more torturous given the club's plunge into administration, their subsequent relegation and their battle to avoid the drop last season.

Manager Richardson said: "It's going to be fantastic with the emotion attached to it, after what happened last year.

"It's been an 18 month journey where we've learned a lot about each other, the football club, a lot of miles has gone into making sure this day will be possible.

"It'll be a milestone within Wigan history - we're back, the fans are back in, the new ownership, and the club is taking small steps forwards towards where Wigan Athletic should be."

He expects Rotherham to be among those chasing promotion to the Championship this term and reiterated that Latics don't deserve to be spoken about among that group just yet.

"We're not putting ourselves as promotion rivals with anyone, but do I think they will be up there? Absolutely. They have a lot of strength," he said.

"We're still in the infancy of everything - new staff, players - and we're playing against a team on the total opposite end of the spectrum, the manager has been there five or six years, a lot of the players have been there a long time, they're all on the same page.

"I don't think anyone can set any aims because we're still a bit of quality short in certain areas, in terms of what regular campaigns throw at you and we have Covid as well."

Chairman Talal Al Hammad will be at the game, having spent the last few days visiting the area and meeting fans.